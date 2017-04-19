Parents want less junk food ads; more healthy food promotion

CONNECTICUT - A majority of parents want to see fewer junk food advertisements targeted at their children.

Researchers at the University of Connecticut Rudd Center for Food Policy and Obesity surveyed over 3,600 parents. 85 percent said food companies do not act responsibly when they advertise to children, which makes it harder to raise healthy kids.

More than 60 percent were supportive of policies to promote healthy eating for their children, in the media, schools, and communities.