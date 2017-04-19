Nickolas Dillard appears in court the day after standoff with police

04-20-17 UPDATE:

YAKIMA, WA - We're getting a closer look at the man at the center of yesterday's standoff with Yakima Police on Nob Hill Boulevard.

Earlier this afternoon, Nickolas Dillard made his preliminary appearance in front of a judge.

The state was asking to set Dillard's bail at $50,000, but then the defense attorney said she needed more time to ask for a lower amount. The judge granted her request.

Meanwhile, police are recommending prosecutors charge him with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in the First Degree and Possession of Meth.

-----------------

YAKIMA, WA - Police have arrested a man who was in a standoff at an apartment on the 600 block of W. Nob Hill Boulevard in Yakima.

Police say Nickolas Dillard was found hiding in the attic of the apartment and was taken into custody without incident.

He was wanted for a weapons offense by the Violent Crimes Task Force and police had been watching the apartment complex for Dillard.

Police were conducting an unrelated traffic stop in the area when the officer saw Dillard come out of the apartment then went right back in.

The standoff lasted for about 3 hours.

Officers say Dillard was out on bail.

Dillard is expected to be in court Thursday to face charges.

-----------------

Previous coverage:

Police are in a standoff with a man who has barricaded himself in an apartment on the 600 block of W. Nob Hill Boulevard.

Police have identified the man as Nickolas Dillard, and he is wanted for a weapons offense by the Violent Crimes Task Force.

W. Nob Hill Blvd. is blocked off in the area of 8th Avenue.

Police and SWAT officers are trying to negotiate with Dillard man to come out, and at one point threw a phone into the apartment to make contact with him.

Police are also using flash bang grenades.

You are asked to avoid the area.