WSU student selected for expenses-paid internship in Washington, D.C.

PULLMAN, WA - The daughter of a farm worker who goes to Washington State University has been selected for a highly-coveted, expenses-paid internship in Washington, D.C. She's one of six students across the country heading to the nation's capitol.

Bianca Chavez is the daughter of immigrant farm workers, and she's the first in her family to graduate high school and the first to go to college.

Chavez has been selected to intern in Washington, D.C. through College Assistance Migrant Program, or CAMP, which is a program that's federally funded for first year college students of migrant/seasonal farm working backgrounds.

"This is just another opportunity and a blessing in my life in which I can use to continue to be role model for my siblings and everybody else in my community," Chavez said.

Chavez was raised by her single mom and had a difficult childhood witnessing domestic violence, but through it all she managed to succeed and get good grades in high school.

Ray Acuña-Luna is the University's Academic Coordinator/Retention Specialist and says he's impressed by her ability to overcome challenges.

"Despite her circumstances she managed to do really well academically in high school," Acuña-Luna said. "And when others would have just given up, she persisted."

Chavez says she hopes to grow during this process, and as for the future...

"I want, in some way, to have an organization that could reach out to all farm workers and just provide resources such as awareness in domestic violence, health, and just to assure the safety of every family," she said.