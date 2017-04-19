Man arrested after threatening bank teller

KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police arrested a man after he threatened a bank teller earlier today. It happened at the Banner Bank on Gage Boulevard just before 11:00 a.m. this morning.

Police tell NBC Right Now that 52-year-old Gregory Carter walked into the bank and tried to open an account, but was denied. He then got angry and threatened the bank teller, promising her that he was going to come back with a gun. He left immediately after the threat and that's when police were called.

They were able to find and arrest him in less than an hour at his house. It turns out he had an outstanding warrant for throwing a rock and smashing a window at another bank just a few weeks ago. Carter did resist his arrest, but officers were eventually able to detain him and book him into Benton County Jail. He was charged with felony threats and obstruction of property.

Bank operations continued as normal throughout the day and luckily no one was hurt.