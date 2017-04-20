Family of former Pasco Police Officer Richard Aguirre releases statement amidst preparation for Spokane Murder Trial

Spokane, WA - The family of former Pasco Police Officer Richard Aguirre is speaking out. NBC Right Now reporter, Crystal Garcia received the email statement, referring to the cold case murder trial out of Spokane.

This comes as Aguirre and his legal team are gearing up for the trial, he is facing charges for the 1986 murder of prostitute, Ruby Doss.

Just yesterday, a judge pushed back the trial from this May to October. After that decision, family spokesperson, Lisa LeDoux, released this statement:

Statement from Family and Friends on behalf of Richard Aguirre's false allegation in Spokane and recent court date (on Tues 4/18/17)

"We wish to prove Richard's innocence as quickly as possible so that he can move forward with his life. We are disappointed that this case has been continued.

Bail was initially set at 1.5mil but the state has agreed to release him on his own personal recognizance (without bail). We feel this is an indication that the state does not have substantial evidence, therefore they are needing more time. The only "evidence" they claim to have is missing.

The State has not only changed their entire prosecution team (including the replacement of their main cold case detective) - but the State is also requesting the continuance.

Motions to dismiss are currently being prepared because of provable lies from the Prosecuting Attorneys office and the Cold Case Detectives. With little to no evidence, this case should have never made it this far, thus spending extra taxpayer dollars in court costs. This is the 3rd time Spokane has tried to charge/frame an innocent person for this crime."

This is the latest legal battle, for Aguirre, as you may remember, last month he was found not guilty of the rape and assault charges in Pasco.

