SunComm makes texting 911 available in Yakima County

YAKIMA COUNTY, WA - People living and visiting Yakima County now have the ability to text 911. SunComm, the Public Safety Communications Division made the announcement Thursday

The Text-to-9-1-1 emergency service will benefit callers who have emergencies where their safety could be jeopardized or make the situation worse. Other situations of benefits could be for people who have trouble speaking or the hearing impaired, and for residents with weak cell signal.

SunComm wants to remind the community calling is still preferred and callers using text will get a message saying, "This is 911, if it is safe to make a voice call, please call 911." The service can't get pictures or other types of media, so callers are encouraged to show first responders when they arrive.

Yakima County is now one of eight counties in Washington State offering Text-to-9-1-1.

SunComm wants to remind the community to never text and drive.