Alcohol may have been a factor in Hwy 240 accident

RICHLAND, WA - Two men are in the hospital, one in critical condition after a potential drunk driving crash on Highway 240. It happened around 8:00 Wednesday night at the intersection of Highway 240 and Airport Road.

Troopers tell us 46-year-old Clinton Crain drove eastbound when he ran a red light and hit a semi-truck turning left from Airport Road onto 240.

The driver of the truck wasn't hurt, but both the driver and passenger in the car went to Kadlec, the passenger in critical condition.

Washington State Patrol Sergeant David Kaiser says, "It's being investigated that way right now, we had reports of the vehicle just shortly before it was involved in the collision that it was driving erratically and troopers have other evidence at the scene that there may have been alcohol involved."

The accident is under investigation and the charges are pending.