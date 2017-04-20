Drs. Borgmann and Kha appointed chief residents

KENNEWICK, WA – Trios Health announced that two of its residents have been appointed to serve as chief residents for the hospital system’s family and internal medicine residency programs. Dr. Alwin Borgmann was chosen as chief resident for the family medicine program; Dr. Christine Kha was selected for internal medicine. The physicians were selected by their program directors and will serve as chiefs for one year, beginning in July 2017.

Chief residents provide leadership within a medical residency program by teaching, facilitating conferences, supervising, scheduling, implementing policy, mediating, and serve as role models for other residents.

“We look forward to having Drs. Borgmann and Kha in enhanced roles within their residency programs, said Dr. Heather Phipps, director of Medical Education. “They have both shown themselves to be leaders amongst their peers and I have every confidence they will thrive as chief residents.”

Dr. Borgmann will begin his third year of residency in July. He graduated as a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from Western University of Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine in Lebanon, Oregon. His undergraduate degree is from Concordia University Nebraska in Seward, Nebraska where he studied biology. While pursuing his education, Dr. Borgmann worked in university laboratories assisting with medical studies related to bone marrow transplantation and stem cell biology and drug resistance, as well as assisting or teaching laboratory sessions. He has also volunteered for a variety of organizations benefiting children, athletes, and wounded veterans.

Dr. Kha will also become a third-year resident in July. She graduated as a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from Touro University College of Osteopathic Medicine. Her undergraduate degree is from University of California in San Diego, California where she double majored in human biology and psychology. She has participated in medical research on perioperative adolescents, post-traumatic stress disorder, and deaf community outreach and clinical research as a research intern, assistant, and fellow, respectively. Dr. Kha is multi-lingual in English, Mandarin, Spanish, Vietnamese, and American Sign Language.