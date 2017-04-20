Living Green: "Smart homes" being built in Yakima

YAKIMA, WA - Construction is underway for a housing development like no other in Yakima.

Catalyss Homes is building over 100 of what they are calling "smart homes" in Yakima near the intersection of North 40th Avenue and Castlevale Road.

"You will be able to control pretty much anything in your home with your smart phone or tablet devices," said Sarah Laidler, Sales Lead with Catalyss Homes. "You can control anything in the home from the heat, to the music, to the lighting, to the blinds."

When they are built, homes will come souped-up with the fastest internet available.

"This is roughly about 20 times faster then the average of what is offered here in Yakima," said Jacob Cowen, Account Manager with TEL-COM Solutions. "Every single home in the development is going to have the option to subscribe to this."

Yakima will be the only place to offer one gigabite fiber optic internet in a housing development. This will allow higher bandwidth and better streaming quality.

"What we are doing here is future-proofing this area of Yakima and offering a solution that is going to tell them that they are safe for the future as far as all the new technology that is coming out," said Cowen.

Right now, only major areas in Washington like Seattle have access to this type of internet.

"This is the prime opportunity before the development is constructed to get the fiber ion there," Cowen said.

Catalyss Homes will have 30 homes built at the end of this year. At the moment, two homes are under construction and a model home is almost completed. An open house is scheduled in the next two weeks.