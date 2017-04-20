WA pot shops benefiting greatly just because of the day on the calendar

FINLEY, WA - People across the country are celebrating 4-20, a sort of unofficial marijuana holiday. With pot being legal in Washington, millions of tax dollars are being generated. Reporter Jaclyn Selesky visited Green2Go in Finley and found a steady line of about 30 people waiting.

They say it's like Black Friday for the marijuana industry.

"4-20, that's why I'm here," said Jim Brakefield, one of many people standing in line at Green2Go, one of the few recreational marijuana stores in Benton County. Why so much traffic today? Well, according to those in line, April 20th might as well be a national holiday.

Across the state, stores like Green2Go generate tons of tax revenue.

"We've been open for 9 months," said Steve Lee, co-owner of Green2Go, "and in 9 months we've done 2.2 million dollars in state excise tax and just a little over 500,000 dollars in local sales tax, and that's a lot from a business that's 2,200 square feet."

And some of that money is set aside for the Department of Health, universities like WSU and UW, and other government programs.

"We're very excited to see all of this tax revenue generation in our community," Lee said. "In previous years, these were sales that were totally lost to the black market. The community didn't benefit from that at all."

We checked in with city council members in Pasco, Kennewick, and Richland to see if they plan to change their moritoriums or bans on marijuana sales within their cities. They all say they don't plan on changing their minds or bringing up the subject again in the near future.