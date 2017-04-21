Man taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after head on collision

KENNEWICK, WA - One man is recovering at Trios Health after a head on crash in Kennewick. Your NBC Right Now news team was the only news team on scene.

According to officers, around 10:00 Tuesday night, a red car crossed into the northbound lane of State Route 397 at east Finley Road, and hit a silver car.

Washington State Patrol closed the road for about an hour and a half while troopers investigated. One of the drivers was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Right now, the cause of the accident is under investigation and troopers are saying alcohol may have been a factor.