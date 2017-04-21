Young family making progress on bringing Dallen home

KENNEWICK, WA - Two weeks after a 21-year-old Washington man turned world-traveler died in another country, his family is making progress on bringing his body home.



Dallen Young died suddenly on April 7th. Since then, his family has jumped multiple hurdles in getting his body back. First, Managua observes Holy Week so all offices were closed. As of April 21st, Dallen's mother, Donna, says Managua officials have yet to issue Dallen's death certificate. They told her the office is backlogged after the holiday. She is considering flying there to speed the process along.

Once that is done, the U.S. embassy will be able to issue a death abroad certificate. Delta has agreed to fly Dallen's body to Seattle and Mueller's Funeral home would then bring Dallen home to Kennewick. Donna is hoping that will happen Friday, three weeks to the day of his passing.

