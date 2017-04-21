Man arrested after Heatherstone Apts standoff not connected to Richland armed robbery

KENNEWICK, WA - A man local police thought might have had a connection to this morning's armed robbery in Richland was arrested this afternoon on outstanding warrants. However, the man arrested isn't considered a suspect in the robbery anymore.

Reporter Rex Carlin learned that it was a path law enforcement thought was leading them toward the suspect in the armed robbery...and although they did arrest someone, it wasn't who they were looking for.

Richland Police, Kennewick Police, Tri-Cities Regional SWAT, Benton and Franklin County Sheriff's Offices, and more converged on Heatherstone Apartments in Kennewick this afternoon, and after an hours-long standoff, arrested a wanted man from inside the apartment. But when it comes to the Richland armed robbery, they came up empty-handed after originally thinking the robbery suspect was inside.

"The person subsequently did come out and has been identified as 29-year-old Casey Capria," said Roman Trujillo, Community Relations Officer with KPD. "He was arrested for warrants. I have been told by the Street Crimes Unit for Richland Police Department that they do not believe that he is the suspect in the armed robbery."

Two other people - a man and a woman - came out of the apartment with their hands in the air a couple hours before Capria, but were also determined to not be involved in the Richland robbery and were released.

KPD officials again want to make clear that the suspect in this morning's robbery in Richland is still on the loose.