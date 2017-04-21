A trip back in time on Shred Day

RICHLAND, WA - A lot of people pulled up to drop off their documents today, but when Steve Hathaway showed up, there were some documents he held on tight to.

"This is my folks' marriage license."

Dating back to 1939; from there...diplomas, baptism papers, even a birth certificate.

"Oh, a birth certificate from 19-, oh, this is my birth certificate!"

But the oldest document he found today belonged to his dad.

"This is when he was blessed in the church from 1918," said Hathaway.

It was a fun trip down memory lane for Hathaway, and like many of us, whenever these old documents pop up it's always fun to see how times have changed.

"When I went through their papers, I found a contract to buy a radio," Hathaway said. "A dollar down and a dollar a month for a 13 dollar radio."