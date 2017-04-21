Canyon View Elementary teachers get all of their requested projects funded

KENNEWICK, WA - A local elementary school got a surprise none of its teachers saw coming. Reporter Rex Carlin saw it all in person this morning.

It was an early morning for teachers at Canyon View Elementary.

"I am elated, over the moon."

"There are no words to explain the gratitude that we all feel."

Teachers throughout the school requested funding for various projects on donorschoose.org...projects to benefit the kids at Canyon View during the school year and beyond.

"Learning bags that can go home with instructions for parents to play games with them," said Kim Watt, Reading Specialist. "Older kids to preschool, and they have all the materials, books, games, dice and different worksheets that I'll put together."

The problem was, they didn't know which project was going to be funded...so Inspirus Credit Union thought: why not all of them?

Donating more than $4,000 to fund all eleven projects, giving back to the people that give so much already to educate local kids.

And even though the projects they pushed for might have been different, these teachers all have the same goal.

"Trying to broaden their horizons and expose them to more."