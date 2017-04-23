UPDATE- Man identified as driver in George Washington Way fatal motorcycle accident dies

SELAH, WA - 31-year-old Andrew Luttrell was driving on Interstate 82, near Selah, when he parked his vehicle and jumped to his death off the Fred G. Redmon bridge on the afternoon of Friday, April 21st.

Richland Police identified Luttrell as the driver who hit and killed 34-year-old Paul Quintana one week after the crash.

Richland Police told us they had just turned their investigation over to prosecutors a day before the incident. No chargers had been filed.

This is a continuing investigation and as more information is released we will update the story.

