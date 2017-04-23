Guinea pig frenzy continues as dozens more are given up

WALLA WALLA, WA.-- Last week we told you about the 92 guinea pigs dumped on the side of the road in Umapine, OR. It turns out that there were more than double that in the home they originally came from.

We spoke with Sara Archer, from the Blue Mountain Humane Society on Sunday, who said that they ended up with 250 guinea pigs.

They came from a couple in Milton-Freewater. After being approached by the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office, the couple not only confessed to dumping the original 92 guinea pigs, but said they had a lot more, and needed help.

Early on Saturday, Petsmart manager, Denisse Sams, took 105 of those guinea pigs to distribute among seven Petsmart locations in Oregon, as well as the Oregon Humane Society.

According to the Blue Mountain Humane Society, who will house the remaining guinea pigs, other adoption agencies from across the northwest have reached out to them to take some for themselves.

For those of you who have ever wanted to own a guinea pig, there's no time like the present!