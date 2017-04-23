Walla Walla community rallying to help man in bike accident

WALLA WALLA, WA.-- Right now, one man is recovering at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after a bad bicycle accident in Walla Walla on Friday night.

Casey Merscher was riding his bike when he hit a car near the intersection of Second Avenue and Chestnut Street. His injuries were so severe that he was life-flighted to Harborview

In the meantime, back in Walla Walla, his friends have been rallying the community to help him, including Kory and Rachel Nagler, who are not just his friends, but his employers as well. Despite his fragile condition, Casey reached out to them right away.

"Rachel got a text from Casey's phone," Kory said.

Rachel told KNDU, "He said, can you get my shift covered tomorrow I can't be there. And because he had texted I assumed it wasn't that big of an accident. It wasn't until later that I realized... When I kept trying to call and he wasn't answering."

Kory says it was a great example of Casey's character, noting that Casey often cares about others more than he cares about himself.

Casey is in stable condition, but he still has more surgeries left to go. If you would like to help with Casey's recovery, you can donate here. Kory and Rachel, who own the Maple Counter Cafe in Walla Walla, are also having a raffle at their restaurant. The money from all tickets sold, which you can buy at Maple Counter, will go to pay for Casey's surgery expenses and everyday bills that he cannot pay while he is unable to work.