Man arrested on suspicion of DUI

KENNEWICK, WA - A man was arrested in Kennewick after a late night accident in Kennewick. It happened at the intersection of Gage Boulevard and Steptoe Street.

Kennewick Police say 35-year-old Ernesto Mendoza was driving east on Gage when he tried turning left onto Steptoe. Mendoza didn't yield to an oncoming car and hit them.

Officers arrested Mendoza on suspicion of DUI.