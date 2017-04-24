Pasco Police investigating drive by shooting

PASCO, WA - Right now, Pasco Police are investigating a drive by shooting on the 2300 block of east Alton Street.



Officers received multiple calls saying they heard shots fired in the neighborhood just after 6:00 Sunday night. Police searched the area and found six casings in the street.

There were a lot of people out in the area enjoying their Sunday afternoon that heard the gunshots. Neighbors tell police the car was a gray Chrysler 300 and the driver was chasing someone else.

Police haven't identified anyone involved in the incident. If you know anything you should call police at (509) 545-3510.