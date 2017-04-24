Police investigating after Islamic Center is burglarized

WEST RICHLAND, WA - The West Richland Police Department is investigating a burglary at the Islamic Center of the Tri-Cities. It happened at the center off Bombing Range Road over the weekend.

Officers say the suspects allegedly took an undisclosed amount of money from a locked donation box and damaged an office door and cabinet.

Right now, police are going over surveillance video of the scene. If you know anything you should call WRPD at (509) 967-3425.