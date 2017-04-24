Business Spotlight: The Original Pancake House comes to Tri-Cities

Kennewick, WA - In this morning's Business Spotlight, Crystal Garcia checks out The Original Pancake House now open in the Southridge area of Kennewick. This is the first location to open east of the Cascades for the popular chain. The restaurant offers a variety of breakfast dishes served all day long.

Check them out from 6 a.m. - 8 p.m. daily at:

3717 Plaza Way

Kennewick, Washington

Call (509) 572-3600

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ophkennewick/