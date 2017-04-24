Inslee issues notice of special session to pass budget, fully fund education

OLYMPIA, WA – Today Gov. Jay Inslee issued the official notice of the start of a 30-day special legislative session so legislators can begin negotiations and pass an operating budget that fully funds education.

“Unfortunately, the Legislature has not been able to reach agreement on the budget and has yet to begin negotiations that will be required to reach the eventual budget,” Inslee told reporters Friday in a media availability.

Since 2010, legislators have needed special sessions to finish their work every year except one.

The special session began today at 10:00 a.m.