Fatal vehicle crash on Reith Road near Pendleton

PENDLETON, OR – On April 22nd, 2017, at around 7:16 a.m., dispatch received a report of a single motor vehicle crash involving a white 2001 Jeep Cherokee.

Deputies arrived on scene and observed two females rendering aid to another female. The female was conscious and alert and on the exterior of the vehicle. The vehicle was resting on its top with the passenger side of the vehicle crushed inward. Pendleton Fire department responded to administer aid and

transported from the scene by Life Flight to Kadlec Medical Center in Richland, Washington.

It was initially thought the female was the sole occupant of the vehicle. As the vehicle was moved by the tow truck, a deceased passenger was located in the front passenger’s seat.

Crash reconstruction determined that the vehicle was westbound on Reith Road near mile marker 16. It appeared the vehicle was attempting to negotiate a curve when it left the roadway and hit an outcropping of rock. The vehicle then rolled and came to a rest in the center of the roadway. It is unknown how long the vehicle was in the roadway before it was seen by a passing train and reported to dispatch.

The crash is under investigation.

The name of the deceased will be released once next of kin are notified.