Suspect in drive-by shooting of 14-year-old makes preliminary court appearance

5/01/17 UPDATE:

YAKIMA, WA - A week after the deadly drive-by shooting of a 14-year-old in Yakima, a 23-year-old is in jail for killing him.

Luiz Barrera made his preliminary appearance in court this afternoon. The judge told the suspect that probable cause had been found over the weekend by police and was setting his bond at one million dollars.

Barrera was arrested on Friday afternoon by YPD and members of the Pacific Northwest Violent Offenders Task Force for the shooting police believe is gang-related.

According to detectives, the victim, Kabin Smith, was walking on Cornell Ave. near King St. last Monday when he was shot multiple times. He died at the hospital.

Barrera will be back in court to formally face first degree murder charges on May 15th.

_____________________________

4/28/17 UPDATE:

YAKIMA, WA - Task Force officers in Yakima have arrested a man suspected of murdering a 14 year old boy on Monday.

At about 3:30 pm Yakima Police and members of the Yakima County Violent Offenders Task Force took 23 year old Luiz Barrera of Yakima into custody. Barrera was being sought for the murder of 14 year old Kabin Smith.

The suspect is currently being processed by detectives at the Yakima Police Department and is expected to be booking into the Yakima County Jail, charged with 1st degree murder.

_____________________________

04/25/17 UPDATE:

YAKIMA, WA - The teen who was killed in a drive-by shooting in Yakima near the intersection of West King Street and Cornell Avenue Monday morning, has been identified.

The victim is 14-year-old Kabin Smith of Union Gap. Law enforcement believes the shooting was gang-related.

----------------------------------------------------

YAKIMA, WA - A Yakima teen is dead after being shot in a drive-by shooting. It happened today near the intersection of King Street and Cornell Avenue.

Reporter Gilbert Magallon was told by law enforcement that the 14-year-old male was on a stretch of sidewalk on Cornell Ave. when a car drove by and fired multiple rounds.

This happened around 11:30 a.m.

Police say when they responded they found the victim on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital, but his wounds were too severe and he died.

Law enforcement are still investigating if the shooting was gang-related.

"As you can see, our detectives here are trying to get as much information from witnesses," said Mike Bastinelli with the Yakima Police Department. "They did have a partial description of the vehicle that fled the scene."

And it was that description that led law enforcement to a house just a couple blocks away, on the corner of Viola and Cornell Ave. This caused Hoover Elementary to go on a lock down.

Police surrounded and raided the house, and six people inside were detained. They were questioned, but police say none of them were arrested.

The homicide is still under investigation and police want people with any information on this shooting to call them.