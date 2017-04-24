Port of Benton looking forward to "Vintner's Village II" groundbreaking

PROSSER, WA - It's no secret that our local wineries are a huge boost for tourism, especially for cities like Prosser. And it looks like Prosser is well on its way to getting an attractive new addition, thanks to the Port of Benton.

Reporter Kristina Shalhoup talked with the Port's Executive Director today, and learned that with Vintner's Village being so successful, the Port of Benton is getting ready to break ground on what they're calling "Vintner's Village II".

They'll kick start the project with a $2 million development building on the land. That first building will contain three 2,500 square-foot bays, including an office area, manufacturing, and maybe some wine making or brewery space. On top of that, there will be another 1,500 square-feet for the Prosser Economics Development Association to work out of.

Originally, work on the development building was supposed to start in May, but now it has been pushed back to either August or September. In the meantime, they'll be looking for the right businesses to make their new home in the building.

"The building will probably be done sometime in May or June of next year," said Port of Benton Executive Director, Scott Keller. "It takes that long to build these things and get the bidding and all that...and we probably won't sign anything until the building is 90 percent complete."

Keller said his ideal tenant for the building would be a business that fits in nicely with the village, but is a little bit different; like a brewery instead of a winery. That being said, there is still a lot to be decided.

Another exciting aspect of Vintner's Village II: Keller told us that if it sees the same success as the first Vintner's Village, the Port of Benton has enough land for Vintner's Village III to go up.