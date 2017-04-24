Port of Benton looking forward to "Vintner's Village II" groundbreaking

Port of Benton looking forward to "Vintner's Village II" groundbreakingPosted: Updated:
Fire dangers demonstration
Meals On Wheels is in need of volunteers
If you're looking for something to do this summer, Meals On Wheels is in need of approximately 10 volunteers to help with delivery and kitchen needs.More >>
Beloved Hermiston mayor passes away, but will be honored
Former Hermiston Mayor Frank Harkenrider - known as Mr. Hermiston around the community - passed away at 90 years old on Monday night, leaving behind more than 50 years of his legacy.More >>
Hermiston pastor opening restaurant to provide jobs for those in need
A local ministry in Hermiston is opening up a restaurant to create job opportunities.More >>
A new website is taking Water Follies to the next level
This year's brand new website for the Water Follies is sure creating lots of buzz.More >>
One of two brothers charged with attacking principal deemed unfit to stand trial
18-year-old Jaymond Oakhurst, one of two brothers charged with assault on their principal, has been deemed unfit to stand trial.More >>
CRIME STOPPERS: Antonio Faustino Deleon
Pasco Police and Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers are looking for an Antonio Faustino Deleon.More >>
WSP to conduct Water Follies emphasis patrols
Washington State Patrol troopers will be conducting traffic safety emphasis patrols throughout Water Follies weekend from July 28 through July 30, 2017.More >>
Pasco standoff suspects in court
Two people in the home surrounded by Pasco Police on Road 34 are in custody and had their first court appearances today.More >>
Tri-Cities community honored by governor
The Kennewick Wine Village is still a ways away from welcoming its first visitors.More >>
