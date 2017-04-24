Prosser gets its first illuminated crosswalk

PROSSER, WA - With 10,000 cars traveling down Wine Country Road every day, it might seem a little intimidating to cross. But with Prosser's new illuminated crosswalk, crossing the road is as easy as 1, 2, 3.

For the City of Prosser, this new sidewalk was all about the numbers.

"There are over 76,000 vehicle fatalities a year in the United States," said Dave Stockdale, Prosser City Administrator. "One in ten of those, or a little more than that, are vehicle pedestrian."

And while the city's population isn't so big...

"We have 6,000 people in Prosser, but 14,000 during the day," Stockdale said. "So there's more people in Prosser during the day than actually live here."

...The number of people behind the wheel on the city's main road is high enough to cause concern.

"Even though it's a low speed limit at 35, we get about 10,000 trips on this road a day."

So, your average crosswalk wasn't going to cut it for the city.

"It's all ran off of this main controller," said Brad Tapani, General Manager with Silverline Electric. "And it's a very involved system."

A system with blinking crosswalk signs, as well as blinking lights embedded in the road that point in the direction of oncoming cars.

"They're all LED but they take high impact," Tapani said. "So you've gotta talk about vehicles and commercial trucks driving over the top of it and not breaking it."

The project, which took six months, came with an expensive price tag.

"It was about a $35,000 project."

But it was well worth it to keep the city's busiest road a little safer.