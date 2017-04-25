Man involved in armed robbery and kidnapping arrested

RICHLAND, WA - Police say a man involved in Friday's armed robbery and kidnapping is in the Benton County Jail after a standoff with police. It happened at the Columbia Park Apartments on Jadwin Monday night. West Richland Police, the Benton County Sheriff's Office, and SWAT responded to help Richland investigators out.

Officers say 28-year-old Joshua Senn frequented the apartment complex and allegedly broke into another unit and hid in a closet.

Lt. Curtis Smith with the Richland Police Department says, "He tried to burrow into a wall through one of the closets, and our canine unit from Kennewick, who is also part of our SWAT team, was able to indicate that he was there we challenged him verbally at which point wanting to have absolutely nothing to do with the dog he decided to give up."

No one got hurt during the arrest. Senn now faces charges for robbery, kidnapping, and burglary.