One injured in rollover accident

NEAR MOXEE, WA - One man is recovering in the hospital after a rollover accident about 19 miles east of Moxee. It happened on State Route 24 near milepost 24 around 5:20 Monday night.

Troopers say 49-year-old Fred Warren tried passing another car when he left the road and started rolling before coming to rest on its top.

Warren was taken to Yakima Regional Medical Center for his injuries.

WSP says alcohol may have been a factor in the crash. Right now, charges are pending.