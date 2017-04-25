16-year-old taken into custody after leading police on a chase Saturday night

ELLENSBURG, WA - A 16-year-old is facing multiple charges after a car theft in Ellensburg.

It all started Saturday night around 9:00 when a man reported his pickup truck stolen from the 100 block of West 3rd Avenue. About 20 minutes later the owner called 911 saying he saw his truck and jumped in the bed to try and get it back.

The victim was fearful for his safety and realized he made a mistake and the suspect wasn't stopping. Ellensburg police saw the truck on south Main Street with the victim waving out the back. Officers tried to stop the truck but the suspect kept going.

The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office and Washington State Patrol took over the chase when it made it to Interstate 90. At one point, the truck stopped on the Thorp Hwy and the victim was able to get out of the truck. The suspect stopped again later and was taken into custody.

The 16-year-old Ellensburg resident was booked into the Yakima Juvenile Detention Facility and could be facing charges of vehicle theft, eluding police, kidnapping, DUI and no valid driver's license.

