Salmon Summit 2017 to showcase new technology

Kennewick, WA - Each year the Benton Conservation District invites students from all over the Tri-Cities to the Salmon Summit. At the Salmon Summit students will release salmon, learn about salmon preservation and explore the ''Salmon Cannon,'' created by private company Whooshh, the Salmon Cannon is a new technology that helps transport salmon around dams and more.

Crystal Garcia talked to Rachel Little with the Benton Conservation District and Tom Shearer, President of Whooshh this morning and got a sneak peek of the educational event.