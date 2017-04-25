Yakima Co. Sheriff's Deputy successfully restarts man's heart

TOPPENISH, WA - On April 25th, 2017, at about 1:40 p.m., Deputy Flaviano “Bobby” Miranda, was in his patrol car near the intersection of Hwy 97 and Fort Rd when he saw a couple on a sidewalk. The male was on the ground and the female appeared to be doing chest compressions.

Deputy Miranda stopped and grabbed his AED (Automated External Defibrillator) before running to help. Deputy Miranda quickly assessed that the man on the sidewalk was not breathing and did not have a pulse. Deputy Miranda applied the leads to the victim and the AED was deployed.

The device successfully started a heartbeat on the victim. Fire arrived and the victim was breathing on his own as he was transported away by ambulance.

The successful re-start of the victim’s heart was a first for an AED fielded by the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Brian Winter directed that AEDs be located in every YCSO vehicle, and today that action bore fruit. All deputies carry AEDs in their cars and are trained to provide first aid to those who have experienced a medical emergency where the heart stops. AEDs in law enforcement vehicles is not standard around the country, but today’s experience shows that the practice has value.

The 64-year-old male’s current condition is not known. Regardless of the outcome, the deployment of the AED by Deputy Miranda gave the man another chance at life.