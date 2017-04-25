Living Green: Virginia Mason Memorial receives awards for its sustainability

YAKIMA, WA - Virginia Mason Memorial in the Yakima Valley has been recognized as one of the most sustainable health care facilities in America, with not one but three different awards recognizing this achievement.

Memorial's efforts in sustainability are being recognized by Greenhealth, an organization dedicated to environmental sustainability in health care. They received three awards; the first is the Circles of Excellence Award, recognizing sustainability in food services. Memorial is one of the top ten in our nation in this category.

"That one involved antibiotic-free, hormone-free meats," said Cindy Parkey, Senior Manager of Food Services. "It also involved our garden, sustainability, and local spend."

The second award is the Greening the Operating Room Recognition Award. This recognizes environmental awareness in surgical rooms.

"We recycle materials outside of surgical area," said Jim Aberle, Chief Operating Officer. "We recycled nearly 15,000 pounds of medical waste; diverting that from the landfills."

The final award is the Greenhealth Emerlad Award.

"It recognizes the overall sustainability program at Memorial," Aberle said. "They look at the leadership involved, the program organization, and its accomplishments."

Memorial says they will continue their efforts to live even greener.

"There is many other areas that we are working on; these were the areas that we got recognized for this year and we will continue to be a leader in the community," said Aberle.