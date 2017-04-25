Yakima City leaders hold conference to address recent violent acts of crime

YAKIMA, WA - Yakima City leaders held a conference this afternoon, urging the community to help them stop the violence.

The conference was held after yesterday's homicide, where a 14-year-old male was shot to death. This marks the 6th homicide in Yakima in 2017.

City leaders, including the mayor, the police chief, and the city manager expressed their concerns and mentioned what they're doing to prevent violent acts of crime.

City leaders said the best way to end or reduce violence is for the community to step up.

"I know the public is a wit's end with this and they are ready to confront this," said Dominic Rizzi, Yakima Police Chief. "And as a community we need to step up and start to share that information with law enforcement."

In Yakima, Public Safety makes up 68 percent of the City's budget.

Yakima Mayor Kathy Coffey says they have started a process to consider additional funding for specific emphasis patrols.

Coffey added that this would put more officers on the streets for a certain period of time.