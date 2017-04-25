Two young Prosser archers heading to nationals

PROSSER, WA - An entire elementary school in Prosser is supporting two little boys. Walter Olmstead and Liam Thompson haven't been competing in archery very long.

"I got a bow last year on June 15th, my birthday, and I've been shooting since then," said Walter, a 4th grader.

Now, they're two of the very best shooters in the state, finishing in the top ten during last month's National Schools in Archery Washington State Tournament.

"I don't know how I got this far in the first year of archery," said Liam, a 5th grader. "It must have been a miracle that I got this far."

Whitstran Elementary's archery team is made up of 4th and 5th graders. The 5th grade team finished third at the state tournament. Walter and Liam qualified for nationals in Louisville, Kentucky.

"I'm in shock every day with this still but I'm happy for them," said Wendy Applegate, the Whitstran Elementary Archery Coach. "Very proud of them."

Nationals are about three weeks away, and both boys practice every day after school: watching back their shots, analyzing them, and making adjustments. But the competition isn't their favorite thing.

"Just having fun," Walter said. "Just shooting. It's fun."

"Just the accomplishment that I've gotten, and how I've gotten this far in the first year, and the feeling of success." said Liam.

We wish Walter and Liam all the best at nationals, but they do need some help. They're about $2,000 short, so if you're interested in helping to get them to Louisville, you can donate to their GoFundMe page here: https://www.gofundme.com/whitstran-elementary-archery