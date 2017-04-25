New elementary school club makes bag lunches for less fortunate kids

KENNEWICK, WA - The Kiwanis Club of Kennewick wants to make sure students at a young age learn about giving back to the community, one lunch bag at a time.

Today, students from Amistad Elementary packed lunch bags for children in need. Reporter Stefani Zenteno found out what these kids are learning from their experience.

"I like helping others," said 3rd grader Jorge Salazar, "because if you help others, you make the world a better place."

This year, the Kiwanis Club of Kennewick started an after school club called "K-Kids" at Amistad Elementary School. Today, these students, along with volunteers, learned about giving back to the community by making lunch bags for those in need.

Bob Kelly, a member of the Kiwanis Club, told us it's the first time they've done an event like this with the kids.

"Giving children the opportunity to learn about service projects in their community and learn how to give back to the community," Kelly said. "We think that's an absolutely critical element. So having a K-Kids club here at the school gives us the opportunity to work with them on service projects like this."

Fifteen children participated. They made cards with special messages and packed the food. 38 bags in total were made, and later, all will be distributed by the First United Methodist Church. The club teaches these young kids valuable lessons.

"Orienting the kids to two things: one, the fact that there is homelessness in the community and as a result there are hungry people," Kelly said, "and number two; there are ways in which we can address that and this is a simple way. It doesn't solve the hunger problem but it gives them a meal when they need it the most."

And what you may not know is that this school has nearly 98 percent of its students on free and reduced lunch, yet these kids are making lunches for other kids who are less fortunate.