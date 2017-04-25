25 reports of Kennewick car prowls in last three days

KENNEWICK, WA - The Kennewick Police Department says it's received 75 reports of car prowling this month alone, with a third of those cases just in the past couple of days.

Everyone reporter Rex Carlin spoke with today said car prowling in particular is a crime that can almost be prevented if you do one thing...secure your car.

The Kennewick Police Department posted on Facebook today there have been 25 reports of car prowling in the city in the last three days.

Richland Police Department handled six cases of car prowling this past weekend...not as many as Kennewick, but Captain Mike Cobb says the precautions people can take could bring that number even closer to zero because car prowlers target vehicles in large numbers just hoping for a couple to be unlocked.

"85 to 90 percent of the car prowls that happen in the Tri-Cities are committed to unlocked cars," Capt. Cobb said. "Keeping valuables out of plain sight is something else that is really important. Electronics, cell phones, laptops, iPads. Don't leave them on your dashboard, don't leave them on your seat or they're going to disappear quite quickly."

With a statistic like the one Capt. Cobb referenced, simply bringing your valuables inside the house and locking your car can drastically reduce your chances of being a car prowl victim.

Another point Capt. Cobb made was to not leave any firearms in your vehicle. Especially because someone who breaks into your car and steals something is already a criminal, so your gun would be in the hands of someone who is already okay with breaking the law.