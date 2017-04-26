Man falls from cliff while running from police

HOOD RIVER, OR - Police say a man fell to his death from a cliff in Hood River, Oregon while trying to run away from police.



Officers say 20-year-old Edwin Charge Jr. of Goldendale, Washington accidentally fell and died Sunday.



Charge was one of three alleged suspects involved a theft from a Hood River business on Sunday. Two of the suspects were arrested while Charge ran across Interstate 84 toward Westcliff Drive. Police say officers didn't follow the man because of dangerous terrain in the area.



A Union Pacific employee found Charge's body Monday morning.