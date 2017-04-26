Tri-Tech students awarded $18,000 in scholarships

KENNEWICK, WA – Fifteen students participating in programs at the Kennewick School District’s Tri-Tech Skills Center will be honored with $18,000 in scholarships at the Tri-Cities Educational Cooperative (TAEC) Scholarship Awards Ceremony at 7:00 p.m. on May 3rd at Tri-Tech.

The winning students are:

Joel Casillas, Chiawana High School, IAFF Local 1296 Firefighting Scholarship, $500

Jacob Gesh, Hanford High School, CCR RAAVE Scholarship, $2,000

Hirving Gonzales, Connell High School, CCR Tool & Equipment Scholarship, $500; Sunrise Rotary Tool & Equipment Scholarship, $500

Joshua Haradon, Chiawana High School, Ye Old Car Club Scholarship, $500; Dave Fast Scholarship, $500

Ron Lewis, Kiona-Benton City High School, Sunrise Rotary Tool & Equipment Scholarship, $500

Adrian Mendoza, Connell High School, Mark Kennedy Scholarship, $500

Chris Mulder, Richland High School, Pasco-Kennewick Rotary Tool & Equipment Scholarship, $1,000

Marisol Paquini, Chiawana High School, Columbia Valley Day Break Scholarship for Tools & Equipment, $500

Valentina Abrahim Qaso, Chiawana High School, CCR RAAVE Scholarship, $2,000

Arturo Ruesga, Pasco High School, Pasco-Kennewick Rotary Tool & Equipment Scholarship, $1,000; Sunrise Rotary Tool & Equipment Scholarship, $500

Thomas Riker, Three Rivers Homelink, CCR RAAVE Scholarship, $2,000; Pasco-Kennewick Rotary Tool & Equipment Scholarship, $1,000

Omar Romero, Chiawana High School, CCR Tool & Equipment Scholarship, $500; Pasco-Kennewick Rotary Tool & Equipment Scholarship, $1,000

Micah Schmits, homeschool, Faurot Scholarship, $1,500

Arianna Sumner, Hanford High School, Sunrise Rotary Tool & Equipment Scholarship, $500

Nathan Weis, Mid-Columbia Partnership, Pasco-Kennewick Rotary Tool & Equipment Scholarship, $1,000

The TAEC is composed of the seven Mid-Columbia school districts that partner with Tri-Tech to offer students a variety of vocational and technical learning opportunities in preparation for their careers.