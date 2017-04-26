Heavy spring rain plays a factor in several car accidents in the Tri-Cities

KENNEWICK, WA - We saw some pretty heavy rains around the region today, which played a part in a number of car accidents.

Reporter Jaclyn Selesky was at the scene of a rollover accident earlier today and learned that slick road conditions was a factor in an accident where one driver ended up in a ditch when he was heading eastbound on 240 this afternoon. It was just one of many crashes across the Tri-Cities due to today's heavy rainstorm that hit this afternoon.

Troopers say when the spring weather changes like it did today, drivers need to change the way they drive to accommodate for road conditions just like in the winter.

"The vehicle was trying to merge into the left lane making a lane change, lost control of the vehicle," said Trooper Matt Parhan.

Jaclyn Selesky got the chance to talk to the 22-year-old driver involved in the crash, and he admitted he was speeding when he lost control and hit a "Wrong Way" sign.

Luckily, no one was injured. WSP is still investigating the crash.

State Patrol asks that drivers slow down and leave enough distance between you and the car in front of you, especially when road conditions are how they were earlier today.