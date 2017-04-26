Seattle Seahawks' Blitz and a Sea Gal visit Davis High School

YAKIMA, WA - It was a thrilling day for kids in the Yakima School District as they got up close to Blitz, the Seattle Seahawks mascot.

The kids came alive with extremely loud Seahawks chants, stomping their feet. And it was all to get ready for an NFL event aimed at getting kids eating healthier and more active.

The gym at Davis High School this morning was full of elementary school kids from the Yakima School District to see Blitz and one of the Sea Gals for the NFL's Fuel Up To Play 60.

"It was fun, like, I can't explain it because I was so excited," said Jesus Garcia, a Hoover Elementary 5th Grader.

The program teaches kids to eat healthier. Blitz helped break down the five food groups: fruits, vegetables, protein, whole grains, and dairy.

"Eating vegetables and whole grains and eating breakfast and proteins will help you grow and get stronger as you get older," said Daniella Gonzalez, a huge Seahawks fan.

The kids learned a lot, but they also had a lot of fun seeing Blitz up close.

But being healthy isn't just about eating right. Blitz showed the kids just a few of the ways they can play inside and outside to get at least 60 minutes of exercise a day.

One of the sponsors of the event was the Dairy Farmers of Washington; who, at the end, gave the Yakima School District $56,000 for the district's Fuel Up To Play 60 program.