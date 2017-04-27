Injured Seattle officer released from Harborview

SEATTLE, WA - A Seattle police officer who was seriously wounded after exchanging gunfire with a robbery suspect downtown last week has been released from the hospital.



Seattle police said 30-year-old Hudson Kang previously reported to be in serious but stable condition after he was shot in the face was discharged from Harborview Medical Center Wednesday. Police say his recovery continues.



Two other officers suffered lesser physical injuries in the Thursday afternoon shoot-out which happened after a robbery at a convenience store. Police say 19-year-old Damarius Butts opened fire and that police returned fire. Butts died of gunshot wounds.



Another officer was also hurt in a scuffle with the suspects.



A 17-year-old girl has been charged with robbery and assault in the incident.