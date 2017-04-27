Northwest Harvest's Root Out Hunger event raises $425,000

SEATTLE, WA - Northwest Harvest, Washington’s largest independent provider of meals to those in need, commemorated 50 years of fighting hunger by raising over $425,000 at their inaugural Root Out Hunger event on Saturday, April 22nd. Root Out Hunger celebrated the positive impact Northwest Harvest has made in communities throughout the state, as well as honored those committed to improving the health and nutrition of those affected by hunger and poverty.

“Northwest Harvest is overwhelmed by the support that we received at our 50th event,” said the agency’s CEO, Shelley Rotondo. “We are truly grateful for the generosity of the people and businesses that joined us in improving the health and wellbeing of our communities.” Rotondo added, “Every dollar we raised works to build a healthier, hunger-free Washington.”

Focusing the event on childhood nutrition, Northwest Harvest received gifts totaling over $100,000 immediately after Dr. Benjamin Danielson of Seattle’s Odessa Brown Children’s Clinic accepted the 2017 Northwest Harvest Ruth Velozo Award.

Dr. Danielson addressed the issues surrounding health, nutrition and childhood development during his acceptance remarks. “Our clinic exists in sistership with Northwest Harvest, because we have learned the lessons that Northwest Harvest has been teaching and solving for 50 years. That food is elemental to the thriving of communities. Food is foundational to every other thing you want to do to lift up communities.” Danielson added, “A child cannot learn and cannot feed its mind when their stomach is empty.”

Since its formation in 1967, Northwest Harvest has provided 500 million meals in Washington through its statewide network of 375 food banks, meal programs and high-need schools. Throughout its 50 years, Northwest Harvest has never wavered from its core principle of providing food to anyone in need – while respecting their dignity and promoting good health.

Northwest Harvest’s 50th anniversary premier sponsors are The Boeing Company and Alaska Airlines. Root Out Hunger sponsors included: National Frozen Foods, CenturyLink and Amazon.com.

Additional sponsors of the event included: UPS, WSECU, ZVNBRGN Funds, Holland America, Baird, United Healthcare, Banner Bank, Clark Nuber, Coldwell Banker Danforth, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Pugh Capital Management, Seattle Children’s, Tree Top, Inc. and Vulcan Inc.

In-kind donors included: Grand Hyatt, Tiffany & Co., Canlis, El Gaucho, Johnson Barrow Co., Seattle Chocolates, Top Pot Doughnuts, Sigillo Cellars, Sun Liquor, Bellevue Brewing, FinnRiver Farm and Cidery, Chateau Ste. Michelle, William Church Winery, David LeClaire and Herbivore Botanicals.

Northwest Harvest thanks all its Root Out Hunger sponsors and contributors for making such a positive impact in communities around the state.

Companies and individuals who would still like to support Northwest Harvest’s childhood nutrition programs, can do so by contacting Northwest Harvest Donor Relations at (206) 923-7441 or donorrelations@northwestharvest.org.