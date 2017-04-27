$1 million grant helps locals earn medical assistant certificate

TOPPENISH, WA – There are at least 2.3 million low-income 16 - 24-year-olds in the United States who are not in school. YouthBuild Yakima Valley is now recruiting those young adults in the Mid and Lower Valley for the Construction Plus portion for the program beginning this summer.

Traditionally, the program offers young people a chance to earn a GED and gain construction skills and experience. Now, with Construction Plus, participants will also learn valuable medical assistant training. Those who participate in nursing/medical assistant training will also gain a state-recognized certificate.

For young people who left high school without a diploma, YouthBuild is an opportunity to reclaim their education, gain the skills they need for employment, and become leaders in their communities.

To be eligible for participation individuals must be 16-24 years of age, have left traditional schooling, and meet one of the following factors: low income, in foster care, have a disability, child of an incarcerated parent, migrant youth, or an offender. They must also be a resident of Toppenish, Granger, Grandview, Mabton, or the Yakama Nation.

YouthBuild is a national program funded through grants from the U.S. Department of Labor – Employment and Training Administration. The goal of this program is to help young people earn their high school diploma or General Education Development Certificate while gaining occupational skills training that prepares them for career placement.

The $1 million grant was awarded last fall for a two-year program.

To learn more about the YouthBuild Yakima Valley program, call Bertha Gonzalez at 509-594-6943.