Get rid of unwanted prescription drugs for free on Drug Take-Back Day

YAKIMA, WA - All across the U.S., people with outdated, unused, or unwanted prescription drugs can get rid of them for free on Saturday, April 29th during the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) eighth “National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day”.

Two drop off sites will be open in Yakima from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on April 29th. Yakima County Crime Stoppers is the primary organizer of a drop off site that will be located in the parking lot of the Solarity Credit Union branch at 110 North 5th Avenue. Virginia Mason Memorial is the primary organizer of a drop off site that will be located in the parking lot of Memorial Cornerstone Medicine at 4003 Creekside Loop.

The Take-Back Day program helps reduce the number of prescription drugs that are flushed down the toilet or thrown out with the trash. Prescription drugs that end up in the sewer system or landfills can result in contamination of both groundwater and surface water supplies.

“Having people bring prescription drugs that they no longer use or no longer want to a drop off site is a much better alternative than getting rid of them any other way,” said City of Yakima Communications & Public Affairs Director, Randy Beehler. “The drop off site provides a free, anonymous, no-questions-asked option to dispose of old pills and medicines safely.”

In addition to being able to get rid of unneeded prescription medications, outdated personal documents will be accepted at the Solarity Credit Union drop off site and will be shredded for free. Up to two banker boxes or three shopping bags of documents per person will be accepted at the Solarity site between 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. on April 29th.

The DEA conducted its first National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day in 2010 to both curb the misuse of prescription drugs and to reduce the number of prescription drugs improperly disposed of. Since then, participation in the event has consistently grown. In total, almost 3.4 million pounds (1,700 tons) of prescription drugs have been turned in through the program.

Additional details about Drug Take-Back Day can be found on the DEA website at http://www.deadiversion.usdoj.gov/drug_disposal/takeback/.