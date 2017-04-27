Umatilla National Forest firewood permits available May 1

PENDLETON, OR - Personal-use firewood permits for the Umatilla National Forest will go on sale Monday, May 1st at several local vendors and Monday, May 1st at Forest Service Offices. Firewood permits can be purchased for $5.00 per cord with a minimum purchase of four cords for $20. The maximum limit for personal-use firewood on the Umatilla National Forest is 12-cords-per-household-per-year.

Local vendors will sell firewood permits in 4-cord packets. An additional vendor fee, up to $2, will be charged for each 4-cord, $20 firewood permit you purchase at a local vendor. “Our vendors provide a great service to the woodcutter by selling firewood permits at times more convenient to the public,” said Genevieve Masters, Forest Supervisor. Most vendors are open early mornings, late evenings and on the weekends. An additional fee is not charged if you purchase a permit at a Forest Service Office.

Firewood cutters are required to carry an axe, a shovel, an 8 oz. capacity or larger fire extinguisher, and have their chainsaw equipped with an approved spark arrester when cutting wood.

Mountain travel will require extreme care to avoid getting stuck or causing extensive and illegal resource damage to the land and vegetation. Many roads are still inaccessible due to snow. Woodcutters are asked to:

Contact the local Ranger District office before heading out to make sure the area you’re traveling to is accessible.

Avoid driving off roads and onto wet, unstable ground or fragile meadow environments to load firewood.

Be prepared! Pack additional food, water, clothing and other emergency supplies.

Let someone know your destination and estimated time of return.

As we move into the hot, dry summer months, Public Use Restrictions (PURs) may be implemented. Restrictions will be announced by 6:00 pm on the day prior to the restriction(s) going into effect. Weekend restrictions will be announced by 6:00 p.m. on Friday. An updated recording at 1-877-958-9663 will let you know if firewood cutting is: allowed all day; restricted to specific hours (i.e. 1:00 p.m. chainsaw shutdown); restricted to specific areas of the Forest; or closed completely due to wildfire danger. Restrictions will also be posted on the forest’s website at: www.fs.usda.gov/umatilla. It is the public’s responsibility to check if firewood cutting is allowed. Firewood season will end November 30th, 2017 on the Umatilla National Forest.

For more information on firewood cutting, please contact the Supervisor’s Office at (541) 278-3716 or your local District Office.