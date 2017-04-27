CRIME STOPPERS: Ivan Rodriguez-Martinez

BENTON CITY, WA - Benton County Sheriff's Office and Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers are looking for an Ivan Rodriguez-Martinez.

Rodriguez-Martinez's last known residence is in Benton City. He is 37 years old, (DOB: 05-19-79), Hispanic, 5'02", and 150 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Rodriguez-Martinez's charges include 2 Counts of Child Molestation In The First Degree and 2 Counts Child Molestation In The Third Degree.

Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers pays a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information, which results in the arrest for any felony crimes reported to Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.