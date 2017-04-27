Trailer spills hay bales across highway; sends three from Wyoming to hospital

Trailer spills hay bales across highway; sends three from Wyoming to hospitalPosted: Updated:
Police officers make arrest in one of two robberies
KENNEWICK- Kennewick police officers have made an arrest in one of the robberies that happened Saturday morning. Patrol officers identified the suspect as a 15 year old Kennewick resident. The suspect was involved in a robbery on the 4800 block of West Clearwater Avenue where the suspect was armed with a gun and demanded the victims money and some other property. The suspect has been booked into the Juvenile Justice Center on a 1st degree robbery charge. ...More >>
Murder charge dropped against Yakima teen
Give some blood...and get a little gift in return
Blood donations are vital and save thousands of lives every day.More >>
Time for back-to-school immunizations
The Washington State Department of Health is urging parents and guardians to make sure their kids’ immunizations are up to date before heading back to school this fall.More >>
The Washington State Department of Health is urging parents and guardians to make sure their kids’ immunizations are up to date before heading back to school this fall.More >>
Jury awards $1.2 million to patient injured during spinal surgery
Yesterday, a Yakima jury returned a $1.2 million verdict against Dr. Michael Thomas of Cascade Neurosurgical Associates for negligently performing a spinal surgery in July 2011 that left his patient with a severe spinal deformity for three years before it was finally corrected by a second surgery.More >>
Local non-profit hosting Seahawks tickets raffle to raise money for member training
One lucky person will get the chance to see the Seahawks on the road this season in New York City.More >>
Police looking for suspect who led them on a chase twice in one week
Police in Union Gap and Yakima are looking for a suspect who led them on a chase twice in the last week.More >>
Anti-pot billboard aimed towards Hispanics is taken down amidst controversy
It was supposed to deliver a message of prevention, but instead created conflict.More >>
Sunnyside Community Hospital, a Regional Health Affiliate, recognized on ‘Most Wired’ list
For the tenth year, Sunnyside Community Hospital & Clinics, a Regional Health affiliate, has been recognized on Hospitals & Health Networks’ “Most Wired Hospitals and Health Systems” list, as a Most Wired hospital.More >>
WSP encouraging safe travel for Watershed concert goers
The Washington State Patrol would like to remind Watershed concert goers to be safe while having fun this weekend.More >>
