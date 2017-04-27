Trailer spills hay bales across highway; sends three from Wyoming to hospital

VANTAGE, WA - At around 11:54 a.m. on April 27th, a trailer carrying hay entered a curve at a high rate of speed while approaching the Vantage bridge and overturned, spilling hay across all lanes.

19-year-old Regan V. Calaway of Mattawa was driving the tractor and trailer of hay westbound on I-90 approaching the Vantage Bridge at a high rate of speed when he entered a curve to the right, causing the trailer to overturn and spill one ton of hay bales into the eastbound and westbound lanes, blocking all lanes for three hours.

23-year-old Dylan M. Romine was driving a Ford F150 pickup eastbound with passengers 52-year-old Penny L. Romine and 20-year-old Sarah A. Younger, all three of Wyoming, when their vehicle collided with a hay bale in the eastbound lane. All three were injured and transported by ambulance to Quincy Hospital. Their vehicle was impounded.

Calaway was not injured.

All four involved were wearing seat belts. No drugs or alcohol was involved.

The cause of the accident was deemed speeding too fast for conditions. Calaway was charged with speeding too fast for conditions.