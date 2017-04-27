Local musician plays at Carnegie Hall

RICHLAND, WA - It's been a whirlwind couple of months so far for Joe Smart. Coming into the new year, his band got nominated for a Grammy in December.

"On the same day, it was, 'congratulations, hey, do you want to play a gig at Carnegie?'" Smart said.

Smart's band - The O'Connor Band - went on to win the Grammy for Best Bluegrass Album in February.

Just three days ago, the Tri-Cities native hit the stage at one of the most prestigious performance venues in the world; Carnegie Hall.

Smart says the lack of photos and video of the performance are due to the strict policies the venue has regarding cameras, but he said he's still replaying the night in his head.

"Carnegie was more of, 'huh, this is fun,'" he said. "You're sitting there with your friends that you play music with and you're just hamming it up. You're just having fun with each other."

It would be hard to top Smart's 2017 so far, and only four months into the year. Time will only tell where he goes next.