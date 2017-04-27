4th grade Liberty Christian student and archery pro heading to nationals

RICHLAND, WA - A few days ago we told you about how members of the Whitstran Elementary Archery Team in Prosser are heading to the national competition next month in Kentucky. But it turns out they won't be the only local competitors heading to the bluegrass state.

Addison Lyle is a 4th grade student at Liberty Christian school, and in March he actually won the NASP Washington State Archery title in the Boys Elementary Division.

Addison beat out over 150 other competitors from around the state by scoring 260 out of 300.

Now the champ is heading to the national competition in Louisville, Kentucky on May 11th through the 13th, and he says he can't wait to go.

"I thought, 'okay, I need to practice, like now,'" said Addison. "I was very excited, probably 100 percent. Like, at a scale of one to ten I'm at 100 percent."

"It's amazing," said Leslie Wolff, Liberty Christian Archery Coach and PE Teacher. "It's amazing to see how much he's grown in his confidence and just his humility is so encouraging to everyone that meets him."

If you'd like to help Addison get to nationals, you can contribute to his GoFundMe page: https://www.gofundme.com/sendaddisontonationals